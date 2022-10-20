The Uvalde CISD Board of Trustees has hired a San Antonio-based law firm to conduct the search of a permanent superintendent.

UVALDE, Texas — Wednesday's contentious school board meeting led to the announcement of an interim superintendent and even more questions surrounding the search for a permanent leader of Uvalde CISD.

Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell’s retirement announcement one week ago comes five months after the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. Families of the 21 victims killed at Robb Elementary have been advocating for transparency and accountability from the district ever since the tragedy unfolded. Community outrage led to the suspension of Uvalde school district’s police department.

Berlinda Arreola, grandmother of Amerie Jo Garza, spoke before the Uvalde Board of Trustees last night and attempted to address concerns related to outside company donations. Arreola and other community members found themselves cut short while at the podium because of the board’s attorney who disapproved of comments about specific board members and public safety.

“I just felt like it was very disrespectful,” Arreola said.

The board interviewed interim superintendent candidates behind closed doors and eventually selected Gary Patterson to serve in the role following Harrell’s official departure. Patterson once led East Central ISD in San Antonio as superintendent for 14 years.

“I wasn’t expecting it to happen so fast as quickly as it did but looking into him he seems like he’s very well respected and he has a good background behind him,” Arreola said.

Attention is now focused on the search for a permanent superintendent, which will involve the Uvalde school board’s approved-services of a San Antonio-based law firm to scour for candidates.

Arreola supports a complete overhaul of Uvalde CISD leadership while families continue to fight for accountability and transparency.