Experts urge students and parents to 'See something, say something' after Uvalde shooting

The importance of talking to your kids about the Robb Elementary shooting, and speaking up if they see something suspicious.

SAN ANTONIO — Talking to your children about the Uvalde shooting can be tough, but it is a tough talk that most experts agree must be had.

We spoke with a Northside ISD parent and the district itself about a phrase man of us have grown up hearing often and why it is so important. That phrase is, "See something, say something." And after the tragic events in Uvalde on Tuesday, it can't be said enough.

"I think just as we do most conversations, we have to address it head on to see how do you feel about it? How can I make you feel safe," said mother Amy Ramirez who has two kids in the Northside ISD.

When her kids showed her a video and picture appearing to threaten Sul Ross Middle School where they attend, she kept them home just in case.

"One, if that's a hoax. I mean, it was certainly enough to give me pause to go, that doesn't look like a hoax. That's somebody who 100% has guns with them around them. And then to use any school's name. I mean, I don't see how you could not be terrified by that," Ramirez said.

NISD Police Chief Charlie Carnes spoke about what happens when a threat is made.

"If we get a social media threat, whether we detect it or SAPD Fusion may detect it. They will notify us or we will notify them and ask for assistance and that's how it gets started," he said.

And after investigating those posts, and another one today directed at Anson Jones Middle School, both NISD and SAPD determined they were non-credible threats.

"We still sent a lot of resources over to Anson Jones, just to be sure that students were safe and CPD did the same," Chief Carnes added.



And when it comes to "See something, say something," Chief Carnes says never be afraid to speak up, and you can do it anonymously.

"We have a safe line here at Northside where it's an anonymous line," he said. "If they want to call and leave that message with us, we we we monitor that 24 seven and we will get that information."

Ramirez tells her children they can tell her anything, anytime.