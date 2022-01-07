Department of Justice visits Uvalde mass shooting site to conduct review

The DOJ says their work began several weeks ago and is ongoing.

UVALDE, Texas — This week the Department of Justice conducted their first site visit where Uvalde's mass shooting occurred, according to a press release.

The DOJ says their work began several weeks ago as a critical incident review team continues to examine the May 24 mass shooting event at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX.

DOJ's staff were joined by subject matter experts in multiple meetings and anticipate the cooperation of all agencies involved in the response, DOJ says.

The incident review's goals are below:

To provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses.

Identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events.

Provide a roadmap for community safety before, during and after such incidents.

The release says DOJ will make its full findings and recommendations publicly available once the review is completed.