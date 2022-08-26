Controversial billboard campaign discouraging Californians from moving to Texas

It reads "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas."

CALIFORNIA, USA — A controversial billboard campaign is discouraging Californians from moving to Texas. Billboards like this can be seen in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The message plays on then governor Rick Perry's "Texas miracle" phase of surviving the great recession. It's not clear who is behind the ad campaign, or what the exact motive is.

The billboards have set off polarizing reactions.

"Get to look at it often. I don't think it's a particularly good taste," said a person interviewed near the billboard.