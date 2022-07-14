Officer seen on phone in Robb Elementary hallway was trying to contact wife who was killed, authorities say

Officers were seen in the surveillance video in the hallway for more than an hour, and not one of them attempted to confront down the gunman.

UVALDE, Texas — Video of the 77 minute wait to take down the Uvalde school shooter continues to spark debate and outrage.

Now, we're learning more about one officer seen checking his phone. He's been harshly criticized for that, but a Texas lawmaker says he had good reason.

Representative Joe Moody said this is the husband of Eva Mireles -- one of the teachers killed.

His wife had called him to say she was shot and dying. DPS said he tried to get to her, but was detained and had his gun taken away.

Representative Moody said, "I'd not planned to speak publicly until the report was released, but I couldn't say nothing seeing this man, who's lost everything, maligned as if he was indifferent or actively malicious. Context matters."