‘You disrespected a child who was slain’ | Congresswoman trashes pin honoring Uvalde victim, video shows

Parents and activists are responding after U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert was filmed throwing away a pamphlet and pin honoring Maite Rodriguez.

SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, was seen throwing away a pamphlet and pin honoring a Uvalde school massacre victim.

The video, posted on twitter Tuesday, has received more than 2 million views.

Update: We just talked to Lauren Boebert about what the pin represents. She immediately threw away the pin and shook her head “no” when I said we hope you can take action on gun violence prevention. https://t.co/51amIYJiUx pic.twitter.com/Yh4lboUr8t — sarah fishkind (@sarahefishkind) July 18, 2023

Gun violence prevention activist Sarah Fishkind captured the incident at the Capitol.

In the video, you can see an activist handing the Congresswoman a pamphlet and attached pin. The pin depicts the green Converse Maite Rodriguez wore the day she was gunned down at Robb Elementary School. Rodriguez, 10, was identified solely by her shoes.

“We hope you take action on gun violence prevention," the activist tells the Congresswoman.

Boebert swiftly walks away and throws the pamphlet in a trash can, the video shows.

"I was completely and utterly disgusted," Brett Cross told KENS 5.

Cross' son Uziyah Garcia, 10, was also killed in the Robb Elementary School massacre.

"That pin represented that baby," he said. "We know where [Boebert] stands on the gun issue. We get it. You don’t have to agree with us. But you didn’t disrespect the people who are fighting for common sense gun reform, you disrespected a child; a child who was slain."

KENS 5 reached out to Boebert's office for comment. We are waiting to hear back.

