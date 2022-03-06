Coach Pop, the Castros expected to attend Uvalde call-to-action event in San Antonio

Voto Latino will be joining Congressman Joaquin Castro and other partners to host a "Stand with Uvalde" call-to-action event.

SAN ANTONIO — This Saturday, Voto Latino is hosting a call-to-action event in San Antonio in support of Uvalde victims and families, and to demand a response to prevent similar tragedies.

The event will have a variety of speakers, including Congressman Joaquin Castro; his brother, former Mayor Julian Castro; and Voto Latino President María Teresa Kumar. While discussing gun safety and reform Friday afternoon, Congressman Castro said Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is also expected to attend the event.

"Stand with Uvalde" will raise funds for the families of the shooting victims, call on leaders to deliver gun control regulations to keep children safe, and make clear that voters will hold politicians accountable at the ballot box. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the families.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Travis Park in San Antonio.

