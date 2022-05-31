'They did kill one of her friends that was right next to her' | Parents say their daughter was robbed of her innocence after the Uvalde shooting

Her parents say she had to smear her classmate's blood on herself to pretend she was dead.

UVALDE, Texas — The parents of a girl who survived the Uvalde elementary school shooting say she's been robbed of her innocence.

"She is scared for her house. Anything will set her off. She thinks he is out to get her," they said.

Eleven-year old Mia Cerrillo was in the classroom when the shooter opened fire on Tuesday. She witnessed the murders of her classmates and teachers.

Her parents say she had to smear her classmate's blood on herself to pretend she was dead.

"They killed one of her friends right next to her. She tried helping her, but she was gone," her parents said. "She got her blood, smeared it on her, pretend she was dead to save her life."