Beto O'Rourke confronts Gov. Abbott in Uvalde: 'The time to stop the next shooting is right now'

SAN ANTONIO — Candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke interrupted a press conference to confront Gov. Abbott and Texas leaders in Uvalde Wednesday.

Governor Abbott was joined by GOP Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, as well as other GOP leaders, in an update on the Uvalde schooting. 19 children and 2 teachers were killed when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde CISD Tuesday.

At the event, O'Rourke stood up and addressed leaders, saying the shooting was "predictable" and challenging them on gun policies.

"The time to stop the next shooting is right now," O'Rourke said at the event.

See the full confrontation below. Warning: the video does contain explicit language:

O'Rourke was quickly escorted out of the news conference by security.

Gov. Abbott resumed speaking, saying now is the time for Texans and Americans to come together and show support for the Uvalde community.

"There are no words that anyone can come up with here and shout that can heal those broken hearts," Gov. Abbott said. "We need to focus on the healing and hope that we can provide to those who have suffered unconscionable damage."

Also at the news conference, Abbott said the shooter, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, shot his grandmother before taking her car and crashing it in front of the school. He then ran into the school through a back door that accesses the hallway.

Ramos was a high school dropout and reportedly had no criminal history, although authorities say they are investigating whether he has a juvenile record. He reportedly had no mental health history.

Gov. Abbott said Ramos posted three times on Facebook leading up to the incident:

1. "I'm going to shoot my grandmother."

2. "I shot my grandmother."

3. "I'm going to shoot an elementary school."

O'Rourke spoke to reporters after he was escorted out of the press conference, saying that AR-15-style weapons should only be used by the military on a battlefield.

Earlier Wednesday, officials confirmed Ramos recently legally purchased two AR platform rifles from a "local federal firearms licensee."