BBQ plate sale benefiting Uvalde victims, survivors sells out

Recently, it was brought to the attention of Adam Martinez that some families who were impacted by the shooting haven't been helped. So he helped raise $2,700.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Two months ago Sunday, 19 students and 2 teachers were killed after a gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School.

Since then, the world watched the community unite, helping the families of both the victims and survivors.

But many are learning a financial need still very much exists for these families.

"It's just unreal to see everybody working together, coming together. You haven't seen that in this community in a while," said Adam Martinez, Creator of the organization Keep All Righteous Minds Aware, (K.A.R.M.A.).

It was a busy Saturday morning at the Jardín de los Heroes in Uvalde.

Volunteers decided just days before they'd host a cookout for families who need a helping hand.

"I think some of them have had some assistance, but for the ones that haven't, I feel they're not going to come out and say anything," Martinez explained.

Martinez says since its inception, K.A.R.M.A. has worked to fix broken park equipment and any neglected areas of Uvalde.

Recently, it was brought to his attention that some families who were impacted by the shooting haven't been helped.

"It looks like it's gonna take a while for the payments to be made. It might be three months or six months," said Martinez. "I'd hate to see families that are grieving also wondering how they're going to make their light payment or get gas, whatever it is, be forced to go to work when they're not in the position to do it."

In less than three hours, this group of volunteers sold all the BBQ plates they cooked, raising $2,700.

Many people didn't come to eat. They just wanted to donate. Some, Martinez said, are still reaching out.

"A lot of the family members actually came out and bought plates, donated, they were serving," said Martinez. "It was a really nice thing to see."

Martinez plans to donate the money evenly between all families of the survivors and the fallen. Depending on the need, he says there could be more similar fundraisers in the future.