Artist creates portraits of Uvalde victims using LEGOs

Sean Kenney, who used to live a few hours away from Uvalde, created portraits of the victims out of LEGOs.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — An artist wanted to recognize those who lost their lives to the senseless shooting at Robb Elementary, so the artist decided to create portraits out of LEGOs.

Sean Kenney said he used to live a few hours away from Uvalde and has children around the age of those who were killed. With that being said, he said the tragedy hit really close to home for him.

He creates art using LEGOs professionally and said that when he has no words to create, he makes art. Which is exactly what he did.

He said making the portraits was the only way he could express the sadness, confusion and anger he was feeling.

Here are all 21 images of the victims portraits created by Kenney.