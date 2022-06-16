Archdiocese fundraising to assist Robb Elementary students enrolling at Catholic school in Uvalde

The church says six former Robb Elementary students have already signed up to attend Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde.

SAN ANTONIO — The Archdiocese of San Antonio is raising money to assist former Robb Elementary students enrolling at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde.

Church leaders say six former Robb students have already signed up to attend the private school.

Beverly Duke, the Archdiocese's Hope for the Future and grants manager, says 55 children are currently enrolled at Sacred Heart.

"There's room for 170, so we're fully expecting they could be at capacity by fall," she added.

The church aims to provide three years of tuition assistance to students who transfer. The archdiocese also wants to hire a full-time counselor to help students at the school.

"Families need a little bit of support and so we're working to raise the funds to help them with that," Duke said.

Sacred Heart is among the myriad of organizations currently offering free counseling services to community members.

Duke said the archdiocese is also seeking to bolster security at its Uvalde facilities to help put students at ease.

Convergint Technologies has already donated and installed a $42,000 security system, including security cameras, magnetic locks, a key card system, and wiring and hardware throughout the school.

“We have a corporate culture of service, but this project was an incredibly special mission," said Rick Alexander, Convergint Technologies general manager. "It was a humbling experience, and a very special day of giving back for our team.”

Sacred Heart church and school have served the Uvalde community since 1913.