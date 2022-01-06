'This is a parent's nightmare' | Alithia Ramirez was killed in the Uvalde shooting. Her parents are speaking out.

Alithia's parents met with President Biden when he visited Uvalde on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — The parents of 10-year-old Alithia Ramirez are speaking out about their grief, one week after their daughter was killed at Robb Elementary.

"This is a parent's nightmare. This is the worst of the worst," her father said.

Alithia's mother said she hasn't been able to sleep or eat. Her parents also said they're angry over law enforcement's response to the shooting.

"I don't understand how police officers, who are sworn to protect, and they are outside the room and just hearing gun shots, kids screaming -- go in there, save those kids!" her father said.

Alithia's parents met with President Biden when he visited Uvalde on Sunday. They told him that she was a talented artist with drawings and awards covering the walls of her bedroom.

They said the president asked if he could have one of her pieces to hang in the White House.

"He did say, 'Whenever we hang it up, we are going to send you a picture of where it is hanging, and you are free to see it anytime.' Something special that she put her heart into," her father said.