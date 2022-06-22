Texas agriculture commissioner plans to put more officers in school cafeterias

Sid Miller also said he is working with the USDA to direct federal funding toward the placements.

TEXAS, USA — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said he has the power to place school cafeteria safety officers in all schools across the state, a statement that comes in wake of the May 24 Uvalde school shooting.

In a newsletter from his campaign, Miller said the idea came as he explored ways for the Texas Department of Agriculture to improve school safety and learned that cafeterias are especially vulnerable.

Miller said the claim about cafeterias comes from Dennis Lewis, co-founder of Edu-Safe. Miller called Edu-Safe a "school safety consulting firm"; Edu-Safe's website describes itself as "the industry leader in school safety staff development programs and training resources."

Now, Miller said he is working with the USDA to direct federal funding toward placing "trained and armed law enforcement officers" in every Texas school cafeteria.

Miller also took a moment in his newsletter to thank Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and the Texas Senate for holding public hearings on the Uvalde shooting, as he said he believes these hearings will help rebuild trust between Texans and law enforcement. He also scolded Uvalde police for claiming, in his words, "there is no compelling public interest in the facts."