$1.5 million in federal funding given to Uvalde CISD to rebuild after shooting

Congressman Tony Gonzales (TX-23) on Monday announced $1.5 million in funding from the Department of Education for the School Emergency Response to Violence (SERV).

SAN ANTONIO — Federal funding is coming to Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in hopes to rebuild after the devastating mass shooting at one of its elementary schools.

On May 24, a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and killed 19 children and two teachers.

“I am proud to see such significant funding go towards expanding mental health services, bolstering emergency transportation, and increasing school safety,” Congressman Gonzales said. “Thank you for the Department of Education’s continued support for Robb Elementary School and the Uvalde CISD. We are now one step closer to rebuilding our community after this horrific tragedy.”

Project SERV funds are authorized under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act and may be used for activities that help restore a sense of safety and security for people involved in the district. It will also be used to meet specific needs of people and families affected by the shooting including mental health services for staff and students, and overtime pay for teachers, counselors, and security staff, for activities that may take place over the summer.

On June 2, 2022, Congressman Gonzales sent a letter to Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona urging expedited approval for the funds.