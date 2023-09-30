Double fatality in Temple car crash

It was confirmed that one of the injured individuals passed away on Sept. 29. The second patient, who had been in critical condition, has also died.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department announced an update regarding the motor vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of SH 317 and Little Mexico Rd. On Sep. 28, this crash claimed the life of one individual, and now the second patient, who had been in critical condition, has also died.

The initial crash happened at approximately 6:15 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles, each carrying passengers. One of the vehicles, with three individuals on board, collided with the other vehicle, which had a single occupant.

In the aftermath of the collision, two occupants within the same vehicle had severe injuries, while the remaining two occupants experienced minor injuries. Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene, where they provided medical attention to all four individuals involved. The injured parties were transported to a nearby local hospital to receive immediate medical care.

It was confirmed that one of the injured individuals passed away on Sept. 29. The second patient, who had been in critical condition, has also died.