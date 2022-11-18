Example video title will go here for this video

After surviving an attack that could have taken his life, the road to recovery has been another battle J.C. LaVerde is facing head-on.

Using his story to inspire others.

"I never went to alligator wrestling school in the military."

A family in the right place and the right time.

"There was no time for feelings."

"I had no idea that dinosaur was there," LaVerde said describing the encounter. "I immediately felt scales, scales, scales and then teeth. I was inside its mouth. It’s whole mouth. I felt teeth. I felt his tongue."

As LaVerde swam alone near the shoreline, drone video shows a massive alligator swimming toward him.

"There’s tons of gators in there," said 16-year-old Seth Wynn who fishes on the lake.

"It’s my job to mitigate the risks of that adventure," LaVerde explained. "I was going to have three boats and five kayakers."

LaVerde said his first mistake was not having safety precautions in place.

“The goal was to get that video done and show the athletes via the website what the route actually looked like,” he said.

On Aug. 3, LaVerde was at Lake Thonotosassa preparing for an upcoming swim, bike, run adventure race. The plan was for a drone to capture video of LaVerde swimming the course.

In the backyard of world-class triathlete J.C. LaVerde, you will see blow-up alligators floating in his pool. It is dark humor from LaVerde’s friends and a reminder of an attack that nearly took his life.

Survival training : "There was no time for feelings."

During those harrowing moments after the attack, LaVerde relied on his life-saving experience as a paramedic rescue specialist in the Air Force. That training, along with being an Oldsmar firefighter, kept him calm after coming face-to-face with the alligator.

“There was no time for feelings,” LaVerde said.

Drone video shows LaVerde swimming to a dock and walking toward a house to find help. The first person he saw was 8-year-old Ella Wynn.

"He was facing the other way," Ella said. "So, I didn’t know he was hurt."

The right side of LaVerde’s skull was crushed and blood was running down his face.

"I didn’t want to scare her and I didn’t want to cause her any trauma because I knew, I realized what this would look like," said LaVerde who asked Ella to get her mom. "I would look like a monster probably."

"I could see definitely half, like the upper portion of his skull was bit through. He was bleeding. It was coming down his face," Alison Wynn said.

LaVerde told Alison he had been attacked by an alligator and needed to get to his vehicle.

"I was very worried that we weren’t going to get him help in time because he was losing a lot of blood," Wynn said.

LaVerde’s immediate concern was finding the drone pilot to assure him he was alive.