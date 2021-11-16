Nike postpones Travis Scott sneaker release amid Astroworld Festival tragedy

The Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack shoes were scheduled for release in December. Nike has not announced the new release date.

HOUSTON — Nike is delaying the release of its sneaker collaboration with rapper Travis Scott amid the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

"Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack," Nike posted on its website.

The Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack shoes were scheduled for release in December. Nike has not announced the new release date.

The other victims were:

John Hilgert, 14

Brianna Rodriguez, 16

Jacob Jurinek, 20

Franco Patino, 21

Axel Acosta Avila, 21

Bharti Shahani, 22

Rudy Peña, 23

Madison Dubiski, 23

Danish Baig, 27

The cause of death of the 10 victims is still unknown. Police and Houston city officials said the investigation into this tragedy could last weeks.

Travis Scott’s spokesperson said he has reached out to the families of the victims, offering any help he can.

“He has not stopped grieving for these families. He knows that he is who is because of his fans, his love for his fans is so deep,” Stephanie Rawlings-Blake said. “I was struck when I was speaking to him, how deeply he was hurting, because of what happened to the people he loves, in the city he loves.”

Last week, Scott's team put out a statement, saying the following:

“Over the last week, Travis Scott and his team have been actively exploring routes of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy through the appropriate liaisons. He is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected. To those families who would like to reach out directly to his team, please send an email to the below address where we will have a team on hand to assist.

AW21information@gmail.com.”