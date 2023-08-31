Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia RICO case, waives arraignment

It's not yet clear when Trump's next court proceeding may occur.

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to the 13 charges a Fulton County grand jury handed down in the Georgia 2020 election RICO case and waived an arraignment set for next week.

This means Trump will not appear in Atlanta on Sept. 6 in front of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is handling the case.

McAfee issued an order last week that allows attorneys to file a waiver of arraignment no later than 48 hours before the hearing date — unless expressly excused by the court. The form must indicate the defendant is entering a plea of not guilty and waiving formal arraignment. The defendant must also sign the form.

If properly waived, the defendants don't have to appear at their arraignment, a hearing where they are given the first opportunity to enter a formal plea.

Several of Trump's codefendants, including attorney Sidney Powell, pleaded not guilty earlier the week. A portion of the remaining codefendants are also expected to waive their arraignments by pleading not guilty.

"I have discussed the charges in the Indictment and this Waiver of Appearance at Arraignment with my attorney Steven H. Sadow, and I fully understand the nature of the offenses charged and my right to appear at arraignment. Understanding my rights, I do hearby freely and voluntarily waive my right to be present at my arraignment on the Indictment and my right to have it read to me in open court."

It's not yet clear when Trump will next appear in a Fulton County courtroom.

