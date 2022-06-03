Families of victims in recent mass shootings to address House Oversight Committee

The hearing is scheduled for June 8. Among those expected to speak is Zenta Everhart, whose son, Zaire Goodman, was injured in the Buffalo shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The survivors and family members of the victims in the Buffalo and Texas mass shootings will testify before the House Oversight Committee in Washington, DC.

That's according to a report by NBC News.

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8. Among those expected to speak, according to NBC, is Zenta Everhart. Everhart's son, Zaire Goodman, was injured in the mass shooting at the Tops store in Buffalo on May 14. He is home recovering.

Also testifying is a pediatrician from Uvalde, Texas, Felix and Kimberly Rubio, whose daughter Lexi was one of 19 children killed in the elementary school shooting and Miah Cerillo, a student who pretended to be dead by smearing her classmate's blood on herself.

Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman was shot during the Tops mass shooting here in Buffalo, will testify before House Oversight Committee Wednesday, along w/people impacted by Uvalde shooting. Zeneta is seen here with Zaire, @VP and others. First reported by @NBCNews @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/GBk5VlwzEf — Michael Wooten (@wgrzMichael) June 3, 2022

Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., told NBC News she hopes the hearing will to turn "anger into action" and that "all my colleagues will listen with an open heart as gun violence survivors and loved ones recount one of the darkest days of their lives. This hearing is ultimately about saving lives, and I hope it will galvanize my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass legislation to do just that."

Also testifying is Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, whose officers responded and engaged with the shooter in the store.

“Congress needs to listen to communities that know the pain that comes with these tragedies and act swiftly to stop the endless parade of mass shootings,” said New York Congressman Brian Higgins (D). “We are grateful that the Committee is giving Buffalo a voice to help convey the impact and discuss potential solutions.”

Ten Black people were killed in the Buffalo shooting. The suspect, 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron was arraigned on several charges, including first degree murder, attempted murder, hate crimes and domestic terrorism.

Twenty-one people were killed in the Texas shooting at an elementary school including 19 students and two teachers.

President Joe Biden spoke to the nation Friday night to address Americans and call on Congress to enact stricter gun laws.

"I know how hard it is, but I’ll never give up, and if Congress fails, I believe this time a majority of the American people won’t give up either," he added. "I believe the majority of you will act to turn your outrage into making this issue central to your vote."