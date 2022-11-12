Defense takes stage in Aaron Dean murder trial — will Dean testify?

"Every prosecutor always feels like they can do a good job of slicing up any defendant who takes a stand," attorney Scott Becker said.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The jury has already heard three full days of testimony in the Aaron Dean murder trial. The prosecution has brought a number of witnesses from 11-year-old Zion Carr to Dean's former patrol partner Carol Darch.

Dean is a former Fort Worth officer who is charged with shooting and killing Atatiana Jefferson in her home on Oct. 12, 2019.

Starting Monday, the defense will begin building its case. It will have a number of witnesses who, they hope, can convince a jury that Dean was justifiable in his actions that early morning. The big question is, will Aaron Dean testify?

Scott Becker, who is an attorney and former judge, is not connected to this case and gives us a glimpse into what the defense may be thinking leading up to Monday.

Becker tells WFAA the defense is carefully analyzing all the options and taking into consideration all that has transpired through the first three days of trial.

"If you think the state has not met their burden, I'm not going to want to put my client on the witness stand and give the state a chance to trip him up," said Becker.

Becker says the defense's decision whether to testify is a weighted one. Are they a good speaker? Can they survive skillful cross examination? Will they fold under pressure? Becker says the decision is easier for an attorney if there is a significant amount of baggage that could color the jury's perception of the defendant.

"Every prosecutor always feels like they can do a good job of slicing up any defendant who takes a stand," he said.

The defense has taken stabs at the State's case over officer training and procedural matters relating to evidence. Becker expects training to come up if Dean does indeed testify.

If Dean were to testify, the State would go through the moment he fired into the Jefferson home with a fine-tooth comb.