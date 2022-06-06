Dave Chappelle to donate ticket sales from Buffalo show to families of mass shooting victims

Chappelle announced at the end of his Buffalo show that he would donate ticket sales from the performance to the families of the victims killed in the shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Comedian Dave Chappelle is giving back to the Buffalo community following the mass shooting that happened last month.

Chappelle performed at Shea's Performing Arts Center on Sunday, June 5.

According to Shea's, Chappelle announced at the end of his Buffalo show that he would donate ticket sales from the performance to the families of the victims killed in the shooting at Tops on May 14.

Ten Black people were killed and three injured during the rampage. The suspect in the case is facing multiple charges, including 10 counts of first-degree murder, 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, 3 counts of attempted murder as a hate crime, one for domestic terrorism motivated by hate, and a weapons charge.