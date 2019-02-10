DALLAS — Prosecutors showed jurors racist and violent texts and social media posts linked to former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger as the sentencing phase began Tuesday afternoon.

Following the Tuesday morning guilty verdict, the jury returned to the courtroom early in the afternoon.

Texts and social media

Jurors paid rapt attention as prosecutors displayed texts by Guyger.

The first text message thread presented to the jury was from Jan. 15, 2018 during the Martin Luther King Jr. parade in Dallas.

"When does this end lol," read a text to Guyger.

"When MLK is dead… oh wait…” she responded.

“Just push them… or spray your pepper spray in that general area,” she said in a text while discussing the crowd at the parade.

The state presented text messages between Amber Guyger and others during the Martin Luther King Jr. parade on June, 15, 2018.

WFAA

RELATED: Jury finds Amber Guyger guilty of murder in shooting death of Botham Jean

RELATED: Sentencing phase underway in trial of Amber Guyger after she was convicted of murder

In another text exchange, from Sept. 4, 2018, someone texted Guyger that she should adopt a German Shepherd.

“Although she may be racist,” the dog’s owner messaged Guyger.

“It’s okay.. I’m the same,” Guyger responded.

“I hate everything and everyone but y’all," she later messaged in the same thread.

The jury presented a text message thread in between Amber Guyger and a friend.

WFAA

The state also showed the jury a text message exchange between Guyger and her ex-lover and police partner, Officer Martin Rivera, that took place on March 9, 2018.

"Damn I was at this area with 5 different black officers !!! Not racist but damn,” he said.

"Not racist but just have a different way of working and it shows," she replied.

Texts between Amber Guyger and Martin Rivera

WFAA

Prosecutors also showed jurors three Pinterest posts found on Guyger's account.

One image saved by Guyger shows a military sniper with overlaid text that reads: "Stay low, go fast; kill first, die last; one shot, one kill; no luck, all skill."

Another post saved by Guyger reads: “I wear all black to remind you not to mess with me, because I’m already dressed for your funeral.”

She also made a comment underneath in which she said she had a gun, shovel and gloves.

"Yah I got meh a gun a shovel an gloves if i were u back da f--- up and get out of meh f---ing a--," the comment reads.

“People are so ungrateful,” Guyger commented under a post of a Minion character from "Despicable Me" with the text, “No one ever thanks me for having the patience not to kill them.”

Guyger’s attorneys objected to the prosecution showing jurors the texts and online posts, arguing that they would unfairly sway the jury while they consider her sentence.

After reviewing the material, Judge Tammy Kemp overruled their objection.

Jurors craned their necks to get a view of the screen as the prosecution displayed the evidence Tuesday afternoon. But Guyger looked straight ahead and did not visibly acknowledge the jury.

Allison Jean takes the stand

Jurors reacted with warmth and occasional laughter as Jean’s mother, Allison Jean, took the stand and talked about her son.

She shared how close he was to his family and discussed his deep Christian faith and love of singing and religious charity and missionary work.

Allison Jean said her son excelled at his job as an accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, known as PwC, in Dallas.

RELATED: Who is Botham Jean? Dallas man shot by police officer was more than his death

“My life has not been the same,” his mother said as she talked about life since her son’s death.“It’s been a roller coaster. I can’t sleep. I can’t eat.”

Guyger’s defense team is expected to call witnesses Wednesday when the sentencing hearing resumes.

Jurors will remain sequestered at a local hotel until they decide on Guyger’s sentence, which can range from five to 99 years.

At the end of the day Tuesday, Guyger was taken into custody outside the presence of the jury. Kemp ordered the courtroom cleared and the live video feed cut before deputies arrested her.

Guyger, who isn't allowed an appeal bond, was later booked into the Dallas County jail, where she will remain.