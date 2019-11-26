DALLAS — Brandt Jean, the brother of Botham Jean, will receive an award next week from the Institute of Law Enforcement Administration.

The organization says 18-year-old Brandt was chosen because of empathy and forgiveness he displayed during the sentencing phase of the Amber Guyger trial.

“Brandt Jean represents the best in us. Despite an unimaginable loss, he saw the humanity in the person responsible for his brother’s death. He saw her pain and regret and had the ability to show empathy, caring, and forgiveness," said Gregory Smith, the administration's director.

On Sept. 6, 2018, Botham Jean was shot and killed inside his own apartment by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who was off duty at the time. He was 26 years old.

In October, Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of Botham.

After sentencing, Brandt Jean spoke about his brother. Following his speech, Brandt asked Judge Tammy Kemp is he could give Guyger a hug.

"If you truly are sorry, I know I can speak for myself, I forgive you. I know if you go to God and ask him, he will forgive you," Brandt Jean said.

Brandt said he believes his brother would have supported his gesture of forgiveness.

The 2019 Ethical Courage Award will be presented during an evening ceremony on Dec. 3. According to a news release, the Jean family is traveling from St. Lucia to attend the ceremony.

“Each year, we present the Ethical Courage Award to recognize an individual or organization for outstanding ethics and integrity,” Smith said.

