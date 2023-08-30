x
At The Border

Woman dies while in custody of Customs and Border Protection in Harlingen

An on-site medical team treated her before emergency services were called.

HARLINGEN, Texas — An investigation is underway after a migrant woman died while in custody at a Harlingen facility, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Immigration agents say they first encountered the woman on Sunday and was in custody for less than 20 hours when she experienced a medical emergency. 

An on-site medical team treated her before emergency services were called. 

The woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.

This facility is the same place where an eight-year-old died in May. 

