WATCH: Congressman Henry Cuellar in San Antonio discussing end of Title 42

SAN ANTONIO — As we're days away from Title 42 ending, preparations are being made for an expected surge of migrants in San Antonio.

Title 42 allows the federal government to turn away migrants from countries where diseases are spreading. Former President Donald Trump enacted the policy in 2020 to limit the coronavirus's spread.

Congressman Henry Cuellar will be in San Antonio speaking about the end of Title 42. As the city braces for a surge, the migrant resource center says it's already over capacity. According to the city, the number of migrants at the center and at the airport has quadrupled in the last week.

In a statement, the city said, "This situation is not sustainable and continued funding from the federal government is uncertain. The City, in collaboration with Catholic Charities, will continue to operate the center at capacity for as long as it is able, yet without federal funding, its long-term operations is unknown. San Antonio must balance compassion with limited capacity."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas also heads to the Rio Grande Valley on Friday. He'll reportedly be providing an update on planning and response operations ahead of the public health ordering ending on May 11.

He'll also meet with elected officials, border patrol and non-profits. Secretary Mayorkas arrived in McAllen on Thursday, and met with the McAllen's mayor and the Hidalgo County judge.

The acting customs and border protection commissioner and the U.S. border patrol chief will also be there.