Brownsville, Texas – The search for an immigrant teen who ran away from a shelter near the Texas border has prompted questions about the government’s responsibility while caring for a minor.

It’s day 3 since Brownsville Police received a welfare call for a missing child and investigators still aren’t sure of his whereabouts.

It begs the question, with 12,000 immigrant children under the government’s care, can immigrant kids decide to leave these shelters if they want to?

A 15-year-old undocumented Honduran boy, who came into the country unaccompanied, decided to leave the Casa Padre shelter for immigrant minors Saturday.

Southwest Key Programs, which runs the shelter under a government contract with the Department of Health and Human Services, released this statement:

As a licensed child care center, if a child attempts to leave any of our facilities, we cannot restrain them. We are not a detention center. We talk to them and try to get them to stay. If they leave the property, we call law enforcement.

Police say this is a challenge since they cannot post a photo or the name of the child because of his age and immigration status.

“In these types of cases, it’s a little bit harder because there’s no local family members that we can say, you know, we can go and find out more about where he might be,” Brownsville Police Spokesman Jose Trevino said.

A source involved in the case tells us the boy’s father is in the U.S. and has been informed about the incident.

If the child is found, HHS said the child will be handed over to the Department of Homeland Security’s custody and likely referred to again HHS until they find a sponsor.

Trevino says it’s not the first time his department has responded to a welfare call for a runaway child from a shelter. Investigators are looking at the ports of entry to see if the teen crossed into Mexico, he said.

Although these immigrant shelters are instructed to ensure children remain in the facility, these boys and girls can’t be held against their will.

HHS and Southwest Key Programs won’t say how many runaway children cases they’ve had.

