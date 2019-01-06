MCALLEN, Texas — President Donald Trump is aiming to kill two birds with one stone, announcing new tariffs on all Mexican goods Thursday to counter the trade deficit and to force Mexico to stem the flow of immigrants crossing the southern border.

Businesses dependent on binational trade are reacting to the news.

Dozens of produce companies distribute hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of fruits and vegetables each day at the McAllen Produce Terminal Market.

But the way of doing business around there may soon change, and there’s little workers can do about it.

“Trump is imposing a 5% tariff that will raise prices on all exports coming from Mexico to the US,” said Carlos Ayala, general manager for Amore Produce.

Carlos Ayala explains potential loses if new tariffs on Mexican goods go into effect

Tariffs will begin June 10 and will increase by 5% each month – up to 25% – until October if Mexico doesn’t stop the flow of undocumented migrants from reaching the U.S.-Mexico border.

“It’s concerning for the business community,” said RGV Partnership CEO Sergio Contreras.

Contreras said he believes trade deficits and immigration are two issues that need to be dealt with separately.

“We’re looking at one tariff there. You have to count the tariffs on China,” he said. “At one point you have to be able to identify a way other than just imposing tariffs on each one of our partners.”

If Trump makes good on his promise, Mexican farmers and companies would have to pay tariffs when they ship their products to the U.S.

U.S. businesses like Ayala’s must cough up more cash up front to buy that shipment before it crosses the border.

That markup gets passed on to the consumer when stores and markets put the products on their shelves.

Experts say American consumers will pay more for products such as avocado with new tariffs

To avoid these tariffs, some Mexican farmers and companies may turn elsewhere to ship their products, creating a shortage in the U.S. and a higher demand for such items, likely increasing its value.

On the other hand, Trump hopes the tariffs will force American companies in Mexico to bring jobs back to the US.

Mexico became America’s biggest trading partner during the first quarter of 2019, with 40% of all fruits and vegetables in the us being imported from Mexico, according to the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

