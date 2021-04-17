Unaccompanied migrant children to arrive at JBSA Lackand

Approximately 100 boys between 13 and 17 will receive medical checks, clothing, food and shelter as HHS works to find more permanent homes for them.

SAN ANTONIO — An Emergency Intake Site at JBSA Lackland will begin welcoming unaccompanied migrant children on Saturday, according to a release from the HHS' Administration for Children and Families.

Approximately 100 boys between 13 and 17 will receive medical checks, clothing, food and shelter. The release said that this is part of the Biden Administration's push to get these children out of Customs and Border Patrol facilities and placed with family members other suitable sponsors, or long-term care quickly and safely.

"The Emergency Intake Site will initially provide potentially lifesaving services for unaccompanied children that are consistent with best practices/standards in emergency response in disasters or other humanitarian situations – clean and comfortable sleeping quarters, meals, toiletries, laundry, and access to medical services," officials said. "A COVID-19 health screening protocol for all children will be implemented to follow CDC guidelines for preventing and controlling communicable diseases."