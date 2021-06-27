Two Guatemalan citizens drown near Eagle Pass after being chased by Border Patrol, officials say

Officials said that agents worked in the dark and pulled several people out of the lake safely, but two men identified as Guatemalan citizens drowned.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men from Guatemala drowned in a lake near Eagle Pass after being chased by Border Patrol agents, authorities said.

According to Border Patrol officials, agents tracked and found a group of undocumented migrants about 20 miles northeast of Eagle Pass in the early morning hours of June 23, and approached them as they rested. Members of the group fled and agents pursued them until they heard screams from a man-made lake nearby.

Officials said that agents worked in the dark and pulled several people out of the lake safely, but two men identified as Guatemalan citizens drowned. One was given CPR by Border Patrol agents for over 30 minutes before being declared dead, while the other was found deceased in the lake later on.

"The Maverick County Sheriff’s Department and the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility are reviewing the incident," officials said. "The DHS Office of Inspector General was also notified of the incident."