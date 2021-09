Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano says the crowd is nearly 6,000 migrants.

DEL RIO, Texas — The KENS 5 Border Team obtained video of people under the International Bridge.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano says the crowd is nearly 6,000 migrants. Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection sent KENS 5 a statement.

They say they're trying to protect the migrants from heat-related illness by putting them in the shaded area.

We're told it's a temporary staging site where migrants wait to be taken into CPB custody.

