WESLACO, Texas — Newly released information reveals thousands of sexual abuse complaints of migrant children while in government custody.

The data coming from a congressional investigation into the Donald Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy that led to the separation of children from their parents at the southwest border.

More than 4,500 sexual abuse complaints were filed over the last four years.

The data was made public by Florida Democratic Congressman Ted Deutch during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Feb. 26.

The Department of Health and Human Services received at least 1,000 sexual abuse complaints each year since their Office of Refugee Resettlement began recording the data in October of 2014.

Some of the allegations included inappropriate conduct between migrant children. However, 1,300 cases were referred to the FBI, while 178 incidents involved a non-government employed adult staff member.

“The vast majority of allegations proved to be unfounded when they’re investigated by state law enforcement and federal law enforcement,” said Jonathan White, commander of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

There’s approximately 13,000 unaccompanied migrant children currently in the care of the federal government.