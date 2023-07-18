Texas politicians react to report about alleged inhumane behavior at Mexican border

Gov. Abbott's office denied the directives were given under Operation Lone Star, his longstanding clampdown on illegal border crossings.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — This week's news about a state investigation into Texas DPS troopers' alleged treatment of people trying to cross the border — including the claim they were told to push migrant children into the Rio Grande — has been met with outcry from political leaders in the Lone Star State and beyond.

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro and other Texas legislators held a news conference Tuesday afternoon about what Castro called "horrific" reports on the border security claims. Earlier in the day, he called the details "monstrous" and "inhumane" and said he has requested that the federal government intervene.

This is absolutely monstrous, inhumane policy.



Governor Abbott's troops have been told to push migrant children back into the Rio Grande to drown.https://t.co/uXT37fwtgr — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) July 18, 2023

Gov. Greg Abbott's office issued a statement Tuesday afternoon denying that personnel deployed to the border were ordered to do anything "that would compromise the lives" of migrants.

Most politicians who blasted the alleged behavior are Democrats. That includes State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who likened details of the alleged border security treatment to policies that "left defenseless kids to die in Uvalde," referring to last year's school shooting in his South Texas district.

They left defenseless kids to die in Uvalde. It’s not hard to believe they’d send defenseless children at the border to their death.



It’s not about security, it’s about cruelty. It’s bullshit and I’ll fight against this with everything that I have. https://t.co/XMXmzAdJ0Y — Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) July 18, 2023

Later on Tuesday afternoon, Gutierrez tweeted that he's requested a federal investigation into border security policy.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett said the alleged orders amount to a "political stunt" that will cause migrants to "unnecessarily lose their lives."

Governor Abbott’s border policy is cruel, inhumane, and a waste of taxpayer dollars.



Desperate migrants seeking hope in our country will unnecessarily lose their lives from this latest political stunt. https://t.co/rNoEJV5v5Y — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) July 18, 2023

There are no words to convey how barbaric and inhumane this all is. https://t.co/H2Mu9zoG1I — Greg Casar (@GregCasar) July 18, 2023

The reports of inhumane treatment at the Texas Border are cruel, disgusting, & a threat to our democracy. If true, these actions are criminal. We must ensure that people are treated with dignity & that their human rights aren’t violated, for

🧵👇🏽https://t.co/YiIkAIXAMp#txlege — José Menéndez (@Menendez4Texas) July 18, 2023

State Rep. Diego Bernal was comparatively blunt in his reaction.

You don’t need my reaction. This speaks for itself. https://t.co/Z9DJjq0BET — Diego Bernal (@DiegoBernalTX) July 18, 2023

Not all who are responding to the reports with criticism are Democrats. U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales also weighed in online, saying in part, "I find it disturbing for anyone, much less a child, to be deprived of water in 100-degree weather, regardless of their immigration status."

Border security should not equal a lack of humanity. As a father of six, I find it disturbing for anyone, much less a child, to be deprived of water in 100-degree weather, regardless of their immigration status. — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) July 18, 2023

We are a nation of laws, which means illegal immigration should absolutely be deterred. I applaud our law enforcement officers on the front lines for working so hard to that end. — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) July 18, 2023

We are also a nation that believes in basic human dignity, and there is a fine line between cracking down on bad actors and issuing harsh life-threatening directives that can cause harm to children and vulnerable families. — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) July 18, 2023

Gov. Abbott's office said that law enforcement members involved in the border security operation "are prepared to detect and respond to any individuals who may need water or medical attention."

"The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Military Department continue taking steps to monitor migrants in distress, provide appropriate medical attention when needed, and encourage them to use one of the 29 international bridges along the Texas-Mexico Border where they can safely and legally cross," the statement reads.

"Texas is deploying every tool and strategy to deter and repel illegal crossings between ports of entry. The absence of these tools and strategies—including concertina wire that snags clothing—encourages migrants to make potentially life-threatening and illegal crossings."

The latest monthly report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, covering June, indicates that border encounters along the southwest border are at their lowest levels since February 2021, despite the lifting of Title 42 in late May.