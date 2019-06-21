BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A South Texas man is dead after a bullet struck him while on his afternoon jog near the U.S.-Mexican border.

The incident prompted an international investigation, and the only clue so far points south.

It seemed like a typical hot Tuesday afternoon in the border city of Brownsville, until a farmer working near the Rio Grande levee discovered the body of 57-year-old Miguel Angel Valdez lying on a dirt road.

Blood stains and other evidence marked by investigators working the crime scene

KENS

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office believes Valdez was out exercising when he was shot.

"The gentleman lived in that area,” said Cameron County Sheriff Chief Deputy Gus Reyna. “I’m assuming that’s why he was jogging in that area. He would jog almost twice a day.”

The case has left investigators puzzled as to why Valdez would be targeted and by whom.

“Actually, we don’t even have a motive,” Reyna said.

All the sheriff's office has to go by is a photo captured by a surveillance camera, showing a white pickup with people riding on the bed of the truck.

Surveillance photo of suspect vehicle spotted on Mexican side of the crime scene

Cameron County Sheriff's Office

“That vehicle is on the Mexican side, exactly in the perimeter where the body of the deceased was found on the United States side,” Reyna noted.

Valdez was found a few feet away from the Rio Grande, which separates U.S. and Mexico.

Brownsville resident Ramiro Izaguirre was shocked to learn about his neighbor’s death, but wasn’t surprised to hear Valdez was working out when the shooting happened.

“He was a very active person, very active. He was like that all the time,” he said.

Investigators are not ruling out any other possibilities, and said Mexican authorities are also on the case.