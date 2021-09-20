Some Haitian migrants being sent back to Haiti through San Antonio airport

The Del Rio Mayor confirmed hundreds of migrants who have been camped out there are being brought to San Antonio before being returned to Haiti.

SAN ANTONIO — At Signature Flight Support at the San Antonio International Airport, people and planes have been on the move.

The Del Rio Mayor confirmed hundreds of migrants who have been camped out there are being brought here to San Antonio. Checking flight records, at least two charter flights left the local terminal bound for Haiti, as a large-scale effort continues to send the travelers who have been crowding under the international bridge with Mexico - back home.

Migrants are being loaded on a private carrier airplane at SA International this morning

Monday morning the action continued as a caravan of charter buses pulled into the secure area at Signature to unload hundreds of people boarding charter aircraft. Curious onlookers passing through the area near the airport Post Office, were very interested in the movement, which is all taking place in a place that is physically distant from the main passenger terminals.

Several charter buses have unloaded passengers at a private air facility at SA International Sunday at least two flights went from SA to Haiti