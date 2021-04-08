Several dead after van full of migrants crashes north of the Texas-Mexico border, authorities say

The driver was believed to be speeding, didn’t make a curve in the road, lost control and overturned the van.

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — A van full of migrants crashed, killing as many as ten people in Brooks County. The county is about 80 miles north of the Texas-Mexico border.

According to the Falfurrias Fire department, 10 people were killed. The Brooks County Sheriff also told KENS 5 a dozen others were also injured.

Sheriff Benny Martinez said the van was carrying migrants.

These numbers are preliminary, since the investigation into what happened is currently taking place, authorities said.

The driver was believed to be speeding, didn’t make a curve in the road, lost control and overturned the van.

KENS 5 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.