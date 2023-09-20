Hundreds dropped off at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center on Wednesday, with thousands more expected

The CEO of Catholic Charities says the north-side migrant center is at full capacity this week.

SAN ANTONIO — One day after the mayor of Eagle Pass declared an emergency over an apparent surge of migrants arriving at the Texas-Mexico border, San Antonio may be starting to see the effects as hundreds were dropped off at the city's resource hub for asylum-seekers.

Antonio Fernandez, CEO of Catholic Charities, which operates the Migrant Resource Center, told KENS 5 Wednesday night that between 600 and 800 migrants had arrived over the course of the day, starting around 10 a.m. He said that number is the highest daily total in recent months, and estimated the center will have seen 6,000 migrants arriving this week by Friday night, "a big increase over past weeks."

"We are at full capacity inside," Fernandez said about the north-side center that can accommodate up to 7,000. "We're going to have people outside the facility because we don't have enough space inside."

Long lines and large crowds of asylum-seekers could be seen congregating outside the facility Wednesday night, including children and families.

Fernandez said 2023 has seen the San Pedro Avenue facility servicing between 2,000 and 4,000 in most weeks, but the numbers have been trending up as of late. While Catholic Charities historically has a strong relationship with city leaders to ensure the center is equipped to deal with bigger crowds, Fernandez added that "we are at the government's mercy."

"These are people who have no place to go. They are legally in the country right now, they have papers to the judges. So we’re trying to help them spend several nights (here) before they go to their final destinations.”

While KENS 5 was speaking with Fernandez, another bus carrying migrants pulled up outside the facility. He said those who want to help can donate clothes, children’s toys, hygiene items and other resources here.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

