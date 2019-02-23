Every day, immigrants venture into the unknown in hopes of reaching American soil. It's a dream that puts their lives- and the lives of agents patrolling the border - in danger.

The Rio Grande may seem calm, but border patrol agents who've spent countless hours on the river can tell you – it can be a deadly beast.

"Some of the groups that will cross in clear visible areas, even after the agents tell them not to cross; and then we also see ones that are crossing in the more brush areas," acting Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol said.

It's become routine for agents to spot bodies floating in the river - but not numbing.

"They are doing that because that's part of their job, but that's the compassion and the humanitarian spirit of border patrol agents. They are rescuing those folks, but they're putting their lives at danger," Hudak said.

He says his agents in Eagle Pass are putting themselves in danger at greater risk, due to the latest surge in immigrants crossing illegally.

"Every one of those crossings is a potential rescue, and unfortunately a potential fatality as well," Hudak said.

This month, agents rescued five Hondurans from drowning; and on Tuesday, they brought a 12-year-old boy back to life after finding him unconscious in the river.

Hudak says they are rescuing people from the river on a daily basis. He just hopes by shedding light on rescues, people will understand the dangers of crossing the river and not take a gamble.