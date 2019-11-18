Border Patrol Agents reported seizing more than 1,830 pounds of marijuana, totaling more than $1.4 million, within seven smuggling attempts.

Agents said they received information of four suspected drug smugglers attempting to scale the nearby border wall Wednesday. The smugglers allegedly dropped the bundles and fled to Mexico, leaving behind more than 115 pounds of marijuana, worth more than $92,000.

On Thursday, agents reported seeing a person attempting to hide a bundle of marijuana under a pile of brush. Authorities found 233 pounds of marijuana, estimated around $187,000.

A few hours later, agents near La Joya saw two people trying to smuggle 90 pounds of marijuana, estimated around $72,000.

On Sunday, agents near Garceno saw a person abandon their vehicle on foot, leaving behind 433 pounds of marijuana estimated around $346,000.

Since Thursday, agents have seized more than 1,030 pounds of marijuana in three separate incidents, totaling around $825,000.