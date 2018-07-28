EDINBURG, TX — Promising results coming out of a new research lab in South Texas is helping scientists better understand the Zika virus. However, these same findings are also showing concerning signs that the virus can be more dangerous than previously thought.

Dr. John Thomas, an assistant professor of biology at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, and a team of researchers have been looking into new ways to fight the Zika virus by first understanding it through possums.

“They don’t actually look like the possums you see on the road at 2 a.m.,” Dr. Thomas said.

Brazilian possums are similar to lab rats but with an immune system that resembles humans.

Most people became aware of the Zika virus after a 2015 outbreak in Brazil. Infected pregnant women were giving birth to babies with microcephaly, a brain abnormality.

“This one has been infected with Zika, this one hasn’t,” Dr. Thomas explained while showing the KENS 5 Border Team an image comparison of two possums. “This animal is very, very small. So, Zika virus is having some kind of effect not only the animal’s ability of its brain to grow but of the entire body.”

Dr. Thomas’s team found that the virus could remain dormant in the body, particularly in the sex organs. Their research has revealed that Zika could cause other negative effects years down the road, even if those infected never showed symptoms early on.

The findings have been made possible in part by a $10 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued to three key universities in Texas: UT-RGV, Texas A&M, and the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.

UT-RGV’s location near the border is key. The hot climate and its proximity to Mexico, where the virus is more prevalent, makes it an important place for study of the virus.

“It freaks my parents out but, as far as me, it’s just fun,” biology grad student Heather Hernandez said.

The 26-year-old knows the importance of the team’s work in the lab as Zika, and other dangerous mosquito-borne viruses, can spread quickly if left unchecked.

“I’m trying not to think that far ahead, just because I know that I like what I’m doing and if it does help people in the future, then that’s great," she said.

This fall, the focus of the study will be to apply the possum testing method to the Dengue and Chikungunya viruses. Dr. Thomas hopes that these advancements can get them accredited with the Texas Department of Health as a regional testing center.

