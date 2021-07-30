Report: Recent surge of COVID among border agents

According to the release, 80 border agents recently tested positive for COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley sector.

TEXAS, USA — In a press release sent by U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX-28) and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) details a recent surge of COVID-19 amongst border agents and migrants.

According to the release, 80 border agents recently tested positive for COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley sector, with another 17 border agents testing positive for COVID-19 in the Laredo sector.

Additionally, more than 100 border agents are in isolation for COVID-19 exposure, the release says. No information was provided regarding COVID-19 among migrants.

A press conference began at 10 a.m. Friday detailing the "Humanitarian Crisis at the Southern Border."

Early in the press conference, Senator Graham said he sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas asking to know if people crossing the border are being tested for COVID-19. He also asked what procedures are in place if someone crossing the border tests positive for coronavirus.