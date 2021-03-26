Rep. Castro to lead congressional delegation on tour of Carrizo Springs facility housing unaccompanied minors

The group will visit the facility in the morning and a press conference is planned at 12 p.m.

CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas — Congressman Joaquin Castro plans to lead a congressional delegation to the Carrizo Springs Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) facility for unaccompanied children at the border.

There’s been a recent surge of unaccompanied minors a scramble to find places to house the growing numbers of children caught crossing the border alone.

Congressman Casto's office says the delegation will ensure the humane treatment and orderly process for kids to be united with families while their asylum cases are being processed. The group will visit the facility in the morning and a press conference is planned at 12 p.m.

The delagation will include the following members of Congress:

Rep. Joaquin Castro (TX-20)

Rep. Pete Aguilar (CA-31)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-5)

Rep. Barbara Lee (CA-13)

Rep. Jimmy Panetta (CA-20)

Rep. Jennifer T. Wexton (VA-10)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI-13)

Also happening on Friday, Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz will lead a Senate delegation tour to the Rio Grande Valley Friday with 17 other Republicans.

This comes after two facilities in San Antonio were approved to be used to house an overflow of migrant children temporarily. Wednesday, the Pentagon approved Joint Base San Antonio as the first location. It's unknown when some of the children will start arriving base, but a release said preparations will begin immediately. Vacant dormitory space is expected to be used to shelter them.