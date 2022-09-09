Operation Lone Star has sent more than 10,000 migrants outside of Texas

The migrants have been sent to New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Operation Lone Star has sent more than 10,000 migrants out of Texas to various cities in the U.S., according to a recent press release from the Office of the Texas Governor.

Gov. Greg Abbott, with the collaborative efforts of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard are trying to secure the border by "stop[ping] the smuggling of drugs, weapons and people into Texas, and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry," the release stated.

To help this effort, these three agencies launched Operation Lone Star, which has led to more than 302,600 migrant apprehensions and 19,700 criminal arrests. Of these arrests, 17,200 were felony charges.

Another part of Operation Lone Star busses migrants to various cities in the U.S. Since the busing began, more than:

7,900 migrants were transported to Washington, D.C., since April

2,200 migrants were taken to New York City since August

Over 300 migrants were taken to Chicago since Aug. 31

"Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border," Abbott was quoted in the release. "Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Biden's open border policies."

The DPS has seized over 340.5 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this time.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube