Border security roundtable hosted by Gov. Abbott

WESLACO, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott is holding a roundtable on border security on Thursday at the Department of Public Safety's headquarters, about 250 miles south of San Antonio. The event is part of the one-year anniversary of Operation Lone Star – which was launched to "combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas."

The governor will be joined by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, Deputy Adjutant Gen. for Army Monie R. Ulis, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, local law enforcement, members of the National Border Patrol Council and others.

A news conference will be held at the end of the roundtable, around 1 p.m.

That part will be live-streamed from this story.

Last Friday, Gov. Abbott took a jab at the Biden administration – by sharing on Twitter that his launch of the operation had to be done.

"One year ago, I launched #OperationLoneStar to secure the border & do the job Washington would not. I refuse to let our state be overrun by criminals, deadly drugs like fentanyl, & victims of human trafficking. Texas will keep our communities safe," he wrote.

Abbott said in a video statement that across South Texas, more than 208,000 migrants have been arrested and there have been 11,800 charges for criminal offenses – including more than 9,300 felony charges. He also said DPS has seized more 269 million lethal doses of fentanyl throughout the state.