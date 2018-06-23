WESLACO, TX -- President Trump’s executive order to end family separation and keep the “zero tolerance” policy in place has law enforcement agencies and lawmakers scrambling to understand the effects it has on the border.

It’s one reason U.S. senators from Texas called local officials to a roundtable discussion in Weslaco.

More than 20 local, state, and federal officials, lawmakers, and nonprofit organizations met to get a grasp on what effect the zero tolerance policy, and now the end of separating families at the border, is having on their agencies and the children.

For over an hour, the discussion included the needs of law enforcement agencies and demands from nonprofits to ensure the well-being of immigrant children and families, all of whom are turning to senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz for a bipartisan solution; stand-alone bills that can actually pass in Congress.

But one major legal hurdle is the Flores Settlement, an agreement upheld in courts that requires minors to be released from federal custody within 20 days.

The trump administration considers the Flores Settlement an immigration loophole. And for Congress, it’s the largest legal hurdle before anything permanent can pass and end family separation.

“The wrong solution would be an outcome that mandates that everyone crossing illegally has to be released,” Senator Cruz said.

However, for civil rights attorney Efren Olivares, eliminating the Flores Settlement and keeping the zero tolerance policy could lead to an indefinite incarceration of children.

“The problem with zero tolerance is that it calls for the criminal prosecution of every immigrant, including asylum seekers and families,” Olivares explained. “That’s why they are having a chaotic moment trying to figure this out."

For now, U.S. Border Patrol, which makes referrals to the Justice Department to prosecute those crossing the border illegally, is having a hard time enforcing both zero tolerance and keeping families together.

“Right now, we’re going to look at what we’re going to do. But, whatever we do, we’re going to keep the families together,” Border Patrol RGV Sector Chief Manuel Padilla Jr. said.

Senators Cruz and Cornyn are hoping their proposals get enough support from Democrats to bring order to law enforcement and immigration.

