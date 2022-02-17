New CBP Commissioner stepping into role during a challenging time for the agency

Lack of manpower, overcrowded processing facilities, and low morale, some of the issues Commissioner Magnus said he aims to address.

EAGLE PASS, Texas — In the last three months of 2021, Border Patrol agents encountered nearly half a million migrants, that’s double the number of encounters from the same time in 2020, according to CBP data.

The Del Rio Sector has surpassed other border crossings in the amount of encounters, second only to the Rio Grande Valley.

Just a few weeks in the job, Chris Magnus, has been selected as the new Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, stepping into the role as the agency is experiencing unprecedented migrant crossings.

“No one questions, the fact that the numbers are high,” said Magnus.

Magnus said there’s no simple solution to addressing the high number of encounters. He said the increase in numbers could be attributed to irregular immigration patterns caused by poverty, environmental conditions, and increased violence. Criminal organizations, Magnus said, are using social media to spread a message to come to the U.S.

Magnus said taking over the agency with such a “broad scope” is a big challenge.

“Obviously, you have not only the incredibly demanding issues along the southwest border, but you also have issues involving trade, issues involving obviously terrorist threats. There are many, many different components of this job,” said Magnus. “One of my biggest challenges is just learning it all trying to take it all in so I can provide effective leadership.”

Magnus was in Eagle Pass last week, as part of a tour visiting with agents along the Southwest border.

He said the issue of low morale among agents is an issue he aims to address.

“The longer the more I'm out here, the more people I get to talk with, I gain an even greater appreciation of why that morale is something that's much lower than we'd like it to be right now,” said Magnus. “It is a very high priority for me to address.”

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens outlined some of the agents’ frustrations in an interview with KENS5 last month.

“Every single person sometimes we have is tied up processing the people that are coming across and giving themselves up and maintaining some sense of security at the holding facilities Sometimes there are just not enough people to get to all the places where we are needed,” Owens said.

“Everybody that signs up to wear this uniform. They do it for a reason. They want to get out here and they want to keep their country and their community and the people safe. When you can't do that because of the limitations. It's a source of frustration that I think each and every one of my men and women are feeling right now,” said Owens.

Magnus said he’s working on solutions like adding more processing facilities and hiring a team of Border Processing Coordinators to alleviate the facilities over capacity that will in turn get more agents back in the field.

“We're trying to maximize efficiencies, also decompress where, you know, migrants are being taken and located so we can be more efficient and effective in dealing with them,” said Magnus.

However, finding real long-term solutions requires congressional action.

Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales represents over 800 miles of the border in Texas District 23.

“Let's stop kicking the political football around, because Border Patrol agents, they need help today,” said Gonzales.

He said that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle need to meet in the middle to make solutions happen.