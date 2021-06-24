Former Del Rio sector head named Chief of Border Patrol

Raul Ortiz, former Del Rio sector chief, was named Chief of Border Patrol Thursday.

DEL RIO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border announced Thursday the promotion of Raul Ortiz as the 25th Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol.

Former Chief of U.S. Border Patrol Rodney S. Scott served for 29 years with the U.S. Border Patrol and seventeen months as Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol. Upon Scott’s departure from the position, Ortiz will assume the role of Chief of the Border Patrol.

Ortiz’s career has spanned more than 29 years, having served the U.S. Border Patrol in a wide variety of positions since he entered on duty in May 1991, in San Diego Sector, as a member of Academy Class 247. From 2000 to 2005, he served as Assistant Patrol Agent in Charge and Patrol Agent in Charge of the Comstock Station, and as Patrol Agent in Charge of the Del Rio Station. In 2005, he was promoted to Assistant Chief Patrol Agent in Del Rio Sector.

From 2009 to 2010, Deputy Chief Ortiz served as Director of the Border Management Task Force, in Kabul, Afghanistan; and in 2010, he served as the Senior Advisor to the Special Envoy to Afghanistan and Pakistan for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In 2011, he was promoted to the Senior Executive Service position of DHS Attaché in Kabul and held that position until his selection as Deputy Chief of Operations at Border Patrol Headquarters in Washington, DC.

In 2013, Deputy Chief Ortiz was appointed as Deputy Chief Patrol Agent of Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector. In 2019, he became Chief Patrol Agent of the Del Rio Sector and in 2020 he was promoted to be the Deputy Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol.

Acting Commissioner Troy Miller shared a statement saying, "Chief Ortiz’s passion for his work, colleagues, and agents is infectious. I am confident he will lead with 'Honor First,' securing our borders and enforcing the laws of this nation with humanity."

KENS 5 reporter Vanessa Croix was there Thursday morning during the State of the Border press conference. You can see more on her Twitter.