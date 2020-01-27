ROMA, Texas — Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley have made a couple of arrests in recent days involving a gang member and child predator.

On Jan. 23, agents working near Roma arrested a Salvadoran national after he tried entering the country illegally. During processing, it was discovered he is also a member of the Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13 gang.

Brownsville agents arrested a Mexican national Sunday who was coming into the country illegally. During his processing, agents found out he had an outstanding arrest warrant in Georgia for statutory rape and child molestation. Federal authorities will extradite the Mexican national to Georgia.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: