LAREDO, Texas — Tuesday, KENS 5 News toured a tent courthouse. The makeshift facility is equipped with a children's area and multiple courtrooms.

The new tent court hearing process aims to tackle the backlog of immigrants seeking asylum in the United States. Currently, immigrants are being forced to stay in Mexico as part of the Migrant Protection Protocols program, also known as “Remain in Mexico” program, as they await to have their asylum case heard.

Immigration officials with DHS, ICE AND CBP said the new system is faster and more cost efficient.

Once immigrants cross into the U.S. on their court date, they are escorted to court tents, where they fill out an intake form and are assigned a judge.

Immigrants go up one at a time and present their asylum case during a live video conference with a judge. Nine San Antonio immigration judges are presiding over asylum cases in Laredo and have a translator on hand to communicate with immigrants seeking to stay in the U.S.

"We are getting more integrity in the system; that is going to deter people that don't have valid claims for making the journey, and it's going to allow us to get to those that have valid asylum claims more quickly," Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan said.

Officials said the entire hearing is digitally recorded in case a ruling is appealed.

The “Remain in Mexico” program has been controversial following claims of immigrants who said they fear for their safety is at risk in Mexico.

According to Acting USCIS Director Ken Cuccinelli, only about 1 in 6 claims of credible fear in Mexico from non-Mexicans are found to be credible.

“The government of Mexico is equally responsible for their care when they cross over to their sovereign nation,” CBP Acting Commissionar Mark Morgan said. “We are working with them to make sure that they know when we are going to release, when we are going to pick up so that they can have the proper transportation.”

Under the new program, immigrants must return to Mexico after their court hearing until a judge approves or denies asylum.

