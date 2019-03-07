EAGLE PASS, Texas — A Honduran woman and her 19-year-old son with special needs were found attempting to cross the Rio Grande River, said authorities.

Eagle Pass agents said that two unknown smugglers brought the mother and teenager across the river, leaving them to be found.

Agents discovered the woman and her son on June 27, with reports saying the boy was unable to walk on his own.

“Those with special needs are at increased risk when crossing the Rio Grande River, an already dangerous undertaking,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “The human smugglers that endanger the lives of these people are callous and have no regard for human life,” said Ortiz.

Agents carried the teen back to the river bank and onto their boat, transporting them to a nearby boat ramp.

The woman and her son were taken to a hospital where they were looked at and processed through Custom and Border Protection guidelines.